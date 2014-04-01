April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 8, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 25bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 25bp

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005878188

