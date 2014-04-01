BRIEF-FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23
* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
April 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 8, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 25bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 25bp
Payment Date April 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005878188
