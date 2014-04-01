April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Shinhan Bank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 8, 2017

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 65 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 65 basis points

Payment Date April 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merill Lynch, BNP Paribas, CITI,

Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

