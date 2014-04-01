April 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date April 9, 2018

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 18bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

