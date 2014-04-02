* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen about
2 basis points higher at 8.82 percent as the market disappointed
after the central bank's move to further narrow the overnight
borrowing window in its bi-monthly monetary policy review on
Tuesday.
* In a move to impose more discipline on lenders and in line
with global practice, the central bank cut the amount of
overnight funding it makes available to banks, nudging them to
use longer-term funding in a push to deepen financial markets.
* Traders anticipate selling to persist through the session, as
most bonds chosen for the upcoming 160 billion rupees ($2.68
billion) auction on Friday are illiquid.
* The RBI's move to bar foreign investors from investing in
treasury bills of less than one year maturity could spark $5
billion-$6 billion in outflows in the near term given foreign
institutional investors (FIIs) have preferred short-term debt,
Standard Chartered said in a note on Tuesday.
* The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday and on
Tuesday for the closing of accounts due to the start of the new
fiscal year.
($1 = 59.7225 Indian Rupees)
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/;
neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)