* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen about 2 basis points higher at 8.82 percent as the market disappointed after the central bank's move to further narrow the overnight borrowing window in its bi-monthly monetary policy review on Tuesday. * In a move to impose more discipline on lenders and in line with global practice, the central bank cut the amount of overnight funding it makes available to banks, nudging them to use longer-term funding in a push to deepen financial markets. * Traders anticipate selling to persist through the session, as most bonds chosen for the upcoming 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion) auction on Friday are illiquid. * The RBI's move to bar foreign investors from investing in treasury bills of less than one year maturity could spark $5 billion-$6 billion in outflows in the near term given foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have preferred short-term debt, Standard Chartered said in a note on Tuesday. * The market was closed on Monday for a local holiday and on Tuesday for the closing of accounts due to the start of the new fiscal year. ($1 = 59.7225 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)