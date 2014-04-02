* Indian shares are set to continue the record-high streak on Wednesday following optimism after India's election commission allowed the central bank to announce new bank licences while gains in global stocks also help. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.83 percent to 6,777, a 56-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Tuesday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.14 percent. * Asian share markets added to their recent rally on Wednesday as investors chose to accentuate the positive in a mixed bag of global economic data, pressuring the safe haven yen to a 10-week trough. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.85 billion rupees ($64.5 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data show. * Also on watch, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to speak to analysts via teleconference on the central bank's monetary policy statement. ($1 = 59.7225 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)