* USD/INR expected to open weaker around 59.80 compared with its
close of 59.91/92 on Friday, resuming trade after a two-day FX
market holiday, and bunched-up dollar inflows seen hurting the
greenback.
* Sentiment for rupee positive after domestic shares hit a
seventh consecutive record high on Tuesday while the RBI kept
rates on hold to support growth.
* Gains in Asian shares and currencies will also help weaken the
USD/INR.
* The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently 0.8
percent higher. Traders will watch the domestic share market for
cues on foreign fund flows.
* Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
* The pair currently trading at 59.87/92 in the spot
non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore.
* The rupee seen in a range of 59.60-60.20 per $1 for the
session.
