* USD/INR expected to open weaker around 59.80 compared with its close of 59.91/92 on Friday, resuming trade after a two-day FX market holiday, and bunched-up dollar inflows seen hurting the greenback. * Sentiment for rupee positive after domestic shares hit a seventh consecutive record high on Tuesday while the RBI kept rates on hold to support growth. * Gains in Asian shares and currencies will also help weaken the USD/INR. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently 0.8 percent higher. Traders will watch the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair currently trading at 59.87/92 in the spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. * The rupee seen in a range of 59.60-60.20 per $1 for the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)