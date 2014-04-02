* Indian shares hit a record high for an eighth consecutive session as potential bank licence candidates such as IDFC Ltd surge after an election panel allowed the central bank to announce new bank licences before the outcome of general elections set to conclude next month. * The BSE index is up 0.32 percent after earlier rising as much as 0.65 percent to an all-time high of 22,592.10, while the NSE index gains 0.3 percent after earlier gaining 0.63 percent to a record high of 6,763.50. * IDFC Ltd surges 4.3 percent and LIC Housing Finance is up 2.6 percent * Among blue chip stocks, ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.6 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd is up 1.2 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 3.85 billion rupees ($64.5 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data show, after buying $3.3 billion worth of stocks in March. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)