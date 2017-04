* USD/INR trading at 59.70/71 versus its Friday's close of 59.91/92 as bunched-up dollar inflows and record high domestic shares hurt sentiment. The unit fell to as low as 59.60, its weakest since July 30. * Traders say some support likely at around 59.70 levels on the back of importer demand. * Trading in the pair resumed after a two-day break due to a local holiday and annual closing of bank accounts. * Traders say sentiment for the local unit positive after the central bank kept rates on hold at its policy review while further tightening bank's access to cheap overnight funds. * Gains in other Asian currencies also helping rupee sentiment. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)