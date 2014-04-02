* Indian government bonds slump, with benchmark 10-year bond yield surging as much as 13 bps to a one-month high of 8.93 percent as traders brace for a lack of bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs). * RBI on Tuesday cut the amount of overnight funding it makes available to banks, nudging them to term repos in its continued efforts to deepen money markets. * "Chances of OMOs are reduced with the RBI moving further into the term-repo structure. We maintain our view that 10-year G-Sec is likely to hover in the 8.60-8.90 percent band in FY2015," Indranil Pan, chief economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a note. * Bonds also taking a hit as debt auctions are due to resume this week after the government unveiled its first-half borrowing numbers lat week. * Traders cite special disappointment about the composition of this week's auction and anticipate significant devolvement given the tranches are largely illiquid. * Markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)