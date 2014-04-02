* Indian government bonds slump, with benchmark 10-year bond
yield surging as much as 13 bps to a one-month
high of 8.93 percent as traders brace for a lack of bond
purchases via open market operations (OMOs).
* RBI on Tuesday cut the amount of overnight funding it makes
available to banks, nudging them to term repos in its continued
efforts to deepen money markets.
* "Chances of OMOs are reduced with the RBI moving further into
the term-repo structure. We maintain our view that 10-year G-Sec
is likely to hover in the 8.60-8.90 percent band in FY2015,"
Indranil Pan, chief economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a
note.
* Bonds also taking a hit as debt auctions are due to resume
this week after the government unveiled its first-half borrowing
numbers lat week.
* Traders cite special disappointment about the composition of
this week's auction and anticipate significant devolvement given
the tranches are largely illiquid.
* Markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday.
