* India's overnight cash rates are trading at 9.00/9.05 percent - at par with the RBI's marginal standing facility (MSF) rate - as liquidity tightened after the central bank capped overnight borrowing further in its policy review on Tuesday. * Typically, the call rate is within the corridor of the repo rate at 8 percent and the MSF rate at 9 percent. * The RBI has yet to announce new term repo auctions despite RBI's action on Tuesday to reduce the repo borrowing to 0.25 percent of total bank deposits from 0.50 percent earlier, while raising the 7- and 14-day term repo window by 25 bps to 0.75 percent. * The cash rate was still lower than its Friday's close of 10.00/11.00 percent for five-day loans, when it had gone up due to spurt in demand ahead of the fiscal year-end close. * The benchmark five-year OIS was up 7 basis points at 8.55 percent, while the one-year OIS also climbed 8 bps to 8.64 percent, tracking the spike in government bond yields.