* USD/INR trading at 59.65/66 versus its Friday's close of 59.91/92 but off 59.60 hit in early trade, its weakest since July 30. * Traders say good bunched up dollar inflows due to the extended weekend and positive local shares are hurting the pair but good support is seen from importers at current levels, preventing a further fall. * Trading in the pair resumed on Wednesday after a two-day break due to a local holiday and annual closing of bank accounts. * Sentiment for the pair also dampened after the central bank kept rates on hold at its policy review while further tightening bank's access to cheap overnight funds. * Gains in other Asian currencies also underpinning sentiment for the local unit. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)