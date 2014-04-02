US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil rebounds
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Shares in India's Bharti Airtel Ltd gain 3 percent after CLSA says the wireless services provider "is best placed to ride the data boom in India." * CLSA cites Bharti's 72 percent mobile market share would allow it to benefit most from a jump in mobile data subscribers. * CLSA adds Bharti's operations in Africa are also improving, and maintains its "High-Conviction Buy" rating on the stock with a target of 390 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Futures up: Dow 36 pts, S&P 6.25 pts, Nasdaq 19.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Karachi, April 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $272 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 14, compared to $16,688 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,416.1 $16,688.2 mln -1.6 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,152.0 mln $5,055.9 mln 1.9 comme