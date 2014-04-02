* Shares in India's Bharti Airtel Ltd gain 3 percent after CLSA says the wireless services provider "is best placed to ride the data boom in India." * CLSA cites Bharti's 72 percent mobile market share would allow it to benefit most from a jump in mobile data subscribers. * CLSA adds Bharti's operations in Africa are also improving, and maintains its "High-Conviction Buy" rating on the stock with a target of 390 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)