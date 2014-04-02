* Shares in India's midcap pharmaceutical companies surge as investors are attracted by valuations after under performing recently versus larger rivals. * Wockhardt Ltd surges 20 percent to its daily limit, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd is up 10.2 percent, Strides Arcolab gains 10.4 percent, while Aurobindo Pharma Ltd 4.9 percent. * Most midcap pharma stock underperformed sectoral benchmark BSE Healthcare index over last 1 year. For graphic: link.reuters.com/nun28v * At the same time valuations are lower. Wockhardt is trading at 11.7 times 12-month forward earnings, Ranbaxy at 15.9 times while Strides at 13.7 compared with around 20 for Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Lupin Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)