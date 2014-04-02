BRIEF-Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance CEO resigns
April 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank IPO-UCB.F
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 9, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.459
Reoffer Yield 1.935 pct
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 33.3bp
Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,
JP Morgan and Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) and AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Unidisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000HV2AK00
* Board proposes capital increase to 200 million riyals from 100 million riyals through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )