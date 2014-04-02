BRIEF-Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance CEO resigns
April 20 Sanad Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance:
April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vibrant Group Limited (formerly known as 'Freight Links Express
Holdings Limited')
Issue Amount S$100 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.35 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.35 pct
Spread 626.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
* Board proposes capital increase to 200 million riyals from 100 million riyals through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )