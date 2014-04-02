April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vibrant Group Limited (formerly known as 'Freight Links Express

Holdings Limited')

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.35 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.35 pct

Spread 626.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date April 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

