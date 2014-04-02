BRIEF-Federated Investors hires Asia-Pacific CEO to lead business development team
* Federated Investors hires Asia-Pacific CEO to lead business development team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Correction to change from new issue to increase)
April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG (DT Hypo)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.447
Reoffer price 100.447
Yield 0.755 pct
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BLB, Commerzbank, Deka, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Nord/LB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
ISIN DE000DHY3855
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME DKK 19.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 19.3 MILLION YEAR AGO