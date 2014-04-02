April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 75 million Zambian Kwacha

Maturity Date October 9, 2015

Coupon 10.75 pct

Issue price 99.8375

Reoffer price 99.8375

Yield 10.876 pct

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1055180217

