April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date April 16, 2019

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.507

Reoffer price 99.507

Yield 4.738 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date April 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN XS1055206038

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)