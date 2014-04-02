April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Alpha Star Holding Limited

Guarantor Damac Real Estate Development Limited

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date April 9, 2019

Coupon 4.97 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 318.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct Mar 2019 UST

Payment Date April 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ADIB, Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, DIB,

ENBD and NBAD

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Dubai

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English, Dubai law and the Federal laws of the UAE

ISIN XS1054932154

