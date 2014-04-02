April 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount 150 million Brazilain Real

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 99.22

Yield 10.750 pct

Payment Date April 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities PLC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)and AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.225 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS1055095290

