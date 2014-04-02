April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Siam Commercial Bank PCL

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date April 7, 2019

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.60

Reoffer price 99.60

Payment Date April 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

