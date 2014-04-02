BRIEF-Saudi's Samba Financial Group posts Q1 profit of 1.23 bln riyals
* Loans and advances 124.27 billion riyals as at March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrolbank AG (OKB)
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 17, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.924
Reoffer yield 2.007 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date April 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under OKB's Euroshelf Debt Issuance Programme
Temporary ISIN XS1055094996
ISIN XS1026560836
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Loans and advances 124.27 billion riyals as at March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 20 The Federal Reserve could ease the regulatory burden it puts on the boards of directors of banks, Fed Governor Jerome Powell said on Thursday.