(Corrects day in second bullet, adds dropped words) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening little changed at 8.97/8.98 percent, with a possibility of touching 9 percent - a lifetime high for the 10-year bond - ahead of Friday's auction, in the absence of any positive triggers. * The 10-year bond had closed at its lowest this year with yield at 8.96 percent on Wednesday. * Results from the underwriting commission crucial to gauge demand for bond auction of 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion), as appetite weak because most bonds on offer are illiquid. * Hopes for monetary policy easing fade after the central bank's warning on risks to inflation even as it saw downside risks to growth in its policy review on Tuesday. * Buying support seen for the 10-year bond likely around 9 percent level, traders said. ($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)