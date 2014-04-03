* Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday after India's
central bank on Wednesday granted two new bank licences to IDFC
Ltd and Bandhan Financial Services.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.05 percent to 6,801, a 48-point premium to the underlying
NSE index close on Wednesday, while the MSCI-Asia
Pacific excluding Japan index gains/falls 0.16
percent.
* Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early trade
on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite,
leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.95 billion
rupees ($99.49 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
show.
* On watch, India-Services PMI for March due 10:30 IST.
* U.S. jobs data due on Friday and India's general elections,
beginning this month, are widely expected to drive shares in the
near term.
($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees)
