* Indian shares are set to open higher on Thursday after India's central bank on Wednesday granted two new bank licences to IDFC Ltd and Bandhan Financial Services. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.05 percent to 6,801, a 48-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Wednesday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains/falls 0.16 percent. * Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite, leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.95 billion rupees ($99.49 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data show. * On watch, India-Services PMI for March due 10:30 IST. * U.S. jobs data due on Friday and India's general elections, beginning this month, are widely expected to drive shares in the near term. ($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)