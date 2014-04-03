* USD/INR expected to open little changed around 59.90/92 compared with its close of 59.90/91 on Wednesday, with some weakening expected due to gains in domestic shares, and in Asian stocks. * Indian shares touched a new high for the eighth straight session on Wednesday and non-bank financial companies such as IDFC Ltd surged after the election commission allowed the central bank to announce new bank licences. * Gains in the rupee likely to be capped around 59.60 on likely dollar buying from the central bank, says a senior trader with a state-owned bank. * The central bank is suspected to have been buying dollars in recent sessions to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which now stand at $298.64 billion, their highest since December 2011. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently 0.05 percent higher. Traders will watch the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows. * The pair currently trading at 59.91/93 in the spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. * The rupee seen in a range of 59.60-60.05 per $1 for the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)