* Shares in Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell as much as 3.5
percent after the Economic Times newspaper reported India's
biggest engineering firm, was going to trim its 1.7 trillion
rupees ($28.43 billion) order book by about 10 percent, without
specifying how it got to the estimates.
* "We have five projects where we feel that the developers have
not been able to resolve issues with the government. We feel it
is prudent to remove these orders from the order book since
things have not moved for two years or more," L&T's director and
the head of construction and infrastructure unit, SN
Subrahmanyan, told the paper. (link.reuters.com/bus28v)
* A company spokesman declined to comment on the size of any
potential write-off, but said L&T periodically assesses the
health of its order book.
($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com /;
indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com)