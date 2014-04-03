* USD/INR trading at 59.90/91 steady at its previous close, tracking a largely unchanged domestic sharemarket with mixed Asian currencies failing to provide any clear direction. * Local shares will be watched during the day for cues on foreign fund flows which have been a key factor hurting the pair in recent sessions. * Traders expect losses in the pair to be capped around 59.60 levels as the central bank will likely step up dollar buying around there, two traders say. * The central bank is suspected to have been buying dollars in recent sessions to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which now stand at $298.64 billion, their highest since December 2011. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)