* Shares in Sesa Sterlite Ltd and Hindustan Zinc gain after Moody's Investors Service upgraded its outlook for parent company Vedanta Resources Plc to "stable" from "negative". * Moody's said Vedanta has taken steps to improve its credit profile, simplifying its group structure through the formation of Sesa Sterlite - the result of a merger between Sesa Goa and Sterlite Industries - and through its more proactive approach to refinancing debt. * Moody's has a "Ba1" corporate rating on Vedanta and a "Ba3" rating on the miner's senior unsecured debt. * Shares in Sesa gained 2.34 percent while Hindustan Zinc gained 2.4 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)