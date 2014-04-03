* Shares in Sesa Sterlite Ltd and Hindustan Zinc
gain after Moody's Investors Service upgraded its
outlook for parent company Vedanta Resources Plc to "stable"
from "negative".
* Moody's said Vedanta has taken steps to improve its credit
profile, simplifying its group structure through the formation
of Sesa Sterlite - the result of a merger between Sesa Goa and
Sterlite Industries - and through its more proactive approach to
refinancing debt.
* Moody's has a "Ba1" corporate rating on Vedanta and a "Ba3"
rating on the miner's senior unsecured debt.
* Shares in Sesa gained 2.34 percent while Hindustan Zinc gained
2.4 percent.
