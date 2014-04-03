* India's benchmark BSE index was down 0.16 percent
while the broader NSE index lost 0.28 percent after
earlier hitting a ninth consecutive record high.
* The BSE rose as much as 0.31 percent to a record 22,620.65,
while the NSE rose as much as 0.36 percent to a life-high of
6.776.75 points, crossing Wednesday's highest 6.763.50.
* Shares in IDFC Ltd surged as much as 8.8 percent
after India's central bank on Wednesday granted preliminary
licence to the infrastructure sector lender to set up a new
bank.
* Applicants who failed to win a licence at this stage slumped:
LIC Housing Finance Ltd fell 6.8 percent, while L&T
Finance Holdings Ltd lost 9.4 percent.
* Investors also booked profits in some blue chips, with
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd down 1.1 percent.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.95 billion
rupees ($99.49 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
show.
