* India's benchmark BSE index was down 0.16 percent while the broader NSE index lost 0.28 percent after earlier hitting a ninth consecutive record high. * The BSE rose as much as 0.31 percent to a record 22,620.65, while the NSE rose as much as 0.36 percent to a life-high of 6.776.75 points, crossing Wednesday's highest 6.763.50. * Shares in IDFC Ltd surged as much as 8.8 percent after India's central bank on Wednesday granted preliminary licence to the infrastructure sector lender to set up a new bank. * Applicants who failed to win a licence at this stage slumped: LIC Housing Finance Ltd fell 6.8 percent, while L&T Finance Holdings Ltd lost 9.4 percent. * Investors also booked profits in some blue chips, with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd down 1.1 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.95 billion rupees ($99.49 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data show.