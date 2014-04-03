* USD/INR trading at 60.13/14 versus its previous close of 59.90/91 as weakness in the domestic sharemarket helps sentiment for the greenback. The unit rose to as high as 60.15, its strongest since March 28. * Indian shares were down 0.5 percent on some profit-taking after the indexes hit their ninth straight record highs. * Traders will continue to monitor share moves for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar was well supported by another set of upbeat economic data, though news of China's economic stimulus steps checked losses. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)