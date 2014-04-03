* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 3 bps at 8.99 percent from the previous close after RBI allotted a higher underwriting fee for Friday's bond sale, reinforcing concerns about soft demand for the auction. * Higher underwriting commissions means primary dealers want to charge higher fees for selling the debt. * The 10-year yield briefly rose to 8.9952 percent, the highest level since Dec. 6. * The RBI gave underwriting cut-off as high as 0.14 rupee per 100 rupees for the long-tenure 9.23 percent 2043 bonds, which is mostly illiquid. * In the last bond auction of the previous financial year in early February, the cut-off fee for primary dealers was as low as 0.0084 rupee per 100 rupees. * India kicks of the fiscal year's first bond auction Friday for 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion). ($1 = 59.8050 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)