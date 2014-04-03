* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.54 percent, while
the broader NSE index is down 0.55 percent on
profit-taking after earlier hitting a ninth consecutive record
high.
* The BSE rose as much as 0.31 percent to a record high of
22,620.65, while the NSE rose as much as 0.36 percent to a
life-high of 6.776.75, crossing Wednesday's high of 6.763.50.
* Among blue chips, Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI
Bank Ltd fall 1 percent each.
* Larsen & Toubro Ltd falls 3.5 percent after the
Economic Times newspaper reported India's biggest engineering
firm, was going to trim its 1.7 trillion rupees ($28.43 billion)
order book by about 10 percent, without specifying how it got to
the estimates.
* IDFC Ltd falls 1 percent after earlier surging as
much as 8.8 percent on worries regulatory requirements for banks
would weigh on its return ratios after India's central bank on
Wednesday granted preliminary bank licence to the infrastructure
sector lender.
* Applicants who failed to win a licence at this stage slumped:
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd plunges 9.4 percent, while
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 1.8 percent
