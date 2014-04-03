* Shares in Indian state-run banks fall after the 10-year
yield's rise to 8.9952 percent, the highest level since Dec. 6,
triggered worries on potential mark-to-market loss on their bond
portfolios, dealers say.
* State-controlled banks are the biggest buyers of government
debt in markets, which means a drop in bond prices can lead to
capital losses on their balance sheets.
* Profit-taking also hit shares: State bank of India is
down 2 percent, Punjab National Bank 2.5 percent and
Bank of Baroda 1.9 percent.
For graphic: link.reuters.com/gev28v
