* Shares in Indian state-run banks fall after the 10-year yield's rise to 8.9952 percent, the highest level since Dec. 6, triggered worries on potential mark-to-market loss on their bond portfolios, dealers say. * State-controlled banks are the biggest buyers of government debt in markets, which means a drop in bond prices can lead to capital losses on their balance sheets. * Profit-taking also hit shares: State bank of India is down 2 percent, Punjab National Bank 2.5 percent and Bank of Baroda 1.9 percent. For graphic: link.reuters.com/gev28v (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)