BRIEF-Fibra Prologis reports Q1 2017 earnings results
* Fibra Prologis announces first quarter 2017 earnings results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Apr 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen Bank Gmbh
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1055497769
* Ascott residence trust's (ascott reit) revenue for 1q 2017 grew 5% to s$111.3 million