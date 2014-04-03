* USD/INR trading at 60.26/27 versus its previous close of 59.90/91 tracking weakness in the domestic share market while losses in other Asian currencies versus the dollar also hurts. * Indian shares fall on Thursday after earlier touching their ninth consecutive record high as state-run banks such as State Bank of India slumped on concerns about losses on their debt portfolios as domestic bonds extended a slide this week. * Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar was well supported by another set of upbeat economic data, though news of China's economic stimulus steps checked losses. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 59.60 to 60.80 range in over the next one week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)