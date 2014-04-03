April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Land NRW

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2021

Coupon 0.60 pct

Issue price 95.036

Reoffer price 95.036

Yield 1.352 pct

Payment Date April 7, 2014

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000NWB2CH1

