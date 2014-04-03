April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 30, 2021

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.634

Reoffer price 99.934

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0238315656

