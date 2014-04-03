Apr 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Essilor International (Compagnie Generale

d'Optique) SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 09, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.692

Reoffer price 99.692

Yield 2.41 pct

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 79.3bp

Over the 1,75 pct Due 2024 DBR

Payment Date April 09, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Citi, Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011842913

