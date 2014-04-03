BRIEF-Fibra Prologis reports Q1 2017 earnings results
* Fibra Prologis announces first quarter 2017 earnings results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower BMW Finance
Guarantor Bayerische Motoren Werke
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2016
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 22 basis points
Issue price Par
Payment Date April 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1055571837
* Ascott residence trust's (ascott reit) revenue for 1q 2017 grew 5% to s$111.3 million