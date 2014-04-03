BRIEF-Fibra Prologis reports Q1 2017 earnings results
* Fibra Prologis announces first quarter 2017 earnings results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2016
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 3 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 3 basis points
Payment Date April 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays and CITI
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000EAA0S30
* Ascott residence trust's (ascott reit) revenue for 1q 2017 grew 5% to s$111.3 million