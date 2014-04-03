Apr 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 75 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.988

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date April 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes The issue size will total 700 million Sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS1055526880

