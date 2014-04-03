April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unicredit SPA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 10, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 95bp

Reoffer price 99.911

Payment Date April 10, 2017

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Unidsclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN Programme

