BRIEF-Fibra Prologis reports Q1 2017 earnings results
* Fibra Prologis announces first quarter 2017 earnings results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 10, 2024
Coupon 6.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, HSBC, Nomura, JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
* Ascott residence trust's (ascott reit) revenue for 1q 2017 grew 5% to s$111.3 million