BRIEF-Fibra Prologis reports Q1 2017 earnings results
* Fibra Prologis announces first quarter 2017 earnings results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SpareBank 1 SR-Bank
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 14, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.326
Yield 2.23 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 121.1 bp
Over the 2.5 pct April 1, 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Danske, Deutsche Bank, Natixis,
Baylaba, SR Markets and DZ Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's) and A(Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1055536251
* Ascott residence trust's (ascott reit) revenue for 1q 2017 grew 5% to s$111.3 million