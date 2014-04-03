BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust says revenue for 1Q 2017 grew 5 pct to S$111.3 million
* Ascott residence trust's (ascott reit) revenue for 1q 2017 grew 5% to s$111.3 million
April 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower NRW Bank
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date October 16, 2017
Coupon 3 month Libor + 24 basis points
Issue price 100.427
Reoffer price 100.427
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 12 basis points
Payment Date April 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank and TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total $700 million when fungible
Permanent ISIN XS0981935298
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Ascott residence trust's (ascott reit) revenue for 1q 2017 grew 5% to s$111.3 million
LONDON, April 21 Britons' expectations for house prices for the coming year remain subdued following last year's Brexit vote, a survey from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday.