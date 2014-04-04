* Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday, continuing their retreat from the 9th straight record high on Thursday, on profit taking and caution ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.2 percent to 6,764, a 28-point premium to the underlying NSE index close on Thursday, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.02 percent. * Asian markets were settling for a subdued session on Friday as investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet. * Overseas investors bought a net $119.11 million worth of shares on Thursday, bringing the total since February to nearly $3.5 billion. * On watch, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is scheduled to give an address at an industry event in Pune, in the western state of Maharashtra. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)