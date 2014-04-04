* USD/INR seen opening at around 60.30 versus its
previous close of 60.1650/1750, tracking weakness in local
shares and Asian pairs.
* USD/INR seen trading at 60.35/36 in the offshore NDF market
* Most other Asian currencies like yuan, peso and baht trading
weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot.
* "USD/INR range for the day seen between 60 to 60.70 level," a
dealer said.
* The euro traded at one-month lows against the dollar early on
Friday, having suffered a bit of a setback after the European
Central Bank notched up its dovish rhetoric following a widely
expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.
* Caution would also prevail ahead of U.S jobs data due later in
the day.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading down 0.02 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore down 0.2 percent.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is scheduled to
give an address at an industry event in Pune, in the western
state of Maharashtra.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)