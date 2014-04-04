* USD/INR seen opening at around 60.30 versus its previous close of 60.1650/1750, tracking weakness in local shares and Asian pairs. * USD/INR seen trading at 60.35/36 in the offshore NDF market * Most other Asian currencies like yuan, peso and baht trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * "USD/INR range for the day seen between 60 to 60.70 level," a dealer said. * The euro traded at one-month lows against the dollar early on Friday, having suffered a bit of a setback after the European Central Bank notched up its dovish rhetoric following a widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. * Caution would also prevail ahead of U.S jobs data due later in the day. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.02 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.2 percent. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is scheduled to give an address at an industry event in Pune, in the western state of Maharashtra. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)