* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening higher around 9.02 percent compared with its previous close of 9.01 percent on the back of weak sentiment as concerns over devolvement have persisted in the Reserve Bank of India's sale of 160 billion rupees worth of debt on Friday. * The weak sentiment also comes after bonds sold off over the last two days amid fears about cash conditions after the central bank's move to curb access by lenders to its overnight funding window raised concerns about tightening cash conditions. * Traders said a drop in U.S. treasury yields is likely to affect sentiment as well. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week, causing some jitters ahead of the monthly labour market report due on Friday and spurring a safety bid. * Brent crude gained more than $1 on Thursday, widening its premium to U.S. crude, as doubts persisted that a lasting deal was imminent to reopen vital Libyan oil ports and as tension between Russian and Ukraine intensified. * On watch, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is scheduled to give an address at an industry event in Pune in the western state of Maharashtra. * Also, India's central bank said on Thursday it will conduct a three-day term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.34 billion) and a 13-day term repo for 600 billion rupees on April 4. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)