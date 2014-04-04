* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
opening higher around 9.02 percent compared with its previous
close of 9.01 percent on the back of weak sentiment as concerns
over devolvement have persisted in the Reserve Bank of India's
sale of 160 billion rupees worth of debt on Friday.
* The weak sentiment also comes after bonds sold off over the
last two days amid fears about cash conditions after the central
bank's move to curb access by lenders to its overnight funding
window raised concerns about tightening cash conditions.
* Traders said a drop in U.S. treasury yields is likely to
affect sentiment as well.
* Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Thursday
after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose more than
expected last week, causing some jitters ahead of the monthly
labour market report due on Friday and spurring a safety bid.
* Brent crude gained more than $1 on Thursday, widening its
premium to U.S. crude, as doubts persisted that a lasting deal
was imminent to reopen vital Libyan oil ports and as tension
between Russian and Ukraine intensified.
* On watch, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan is scheduled to give an
address at an industry event in Pune in the western state of
Maharashtra.
* Also, India's central bank said on Thursday it will conduct a
three-day term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.34 billion) and a
13-day term repo for 600 billion rupees on April 4.
