* USD/INR is trading at 60.30, stronger than its previous close of 60.1650/1750, tracking weakness in local shares, Asian pairs and importer demand. * "The central bank is suspected to have been buying dollars in recent sessions to shore up its foreign exchange reserves," said Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex Services. * Most other Asian currencies like yuan, peso and baht are trading weaker compared with the dollar. See EMRG/FRX for a snapshot. * Local shares will be watched during the day for cues on foreign fund flows, which have been a key factor hurting the pair in recent sessions. * Indian shares retreated from a record-setting rally and as losses accelerated, with importers rushing in to buy dollars. * Caution is also seen prevailing ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)