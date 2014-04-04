* USD/INR is trading at 60.30, stronger than its previous close
of 60.1650/1750, tracking weakness in local shares, Asian pairs
and importer demand.
* "The central bank is suspected to have been buying dollars in
recent sessions to shore up its foreign exchange reserves," said
Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex Services.
* Most other Asian currencies like yuan, peso and baht are
trading weaker compared with the dollar. See EMRG/FRX for a
snapshot.
* Local shares will be watched during the day for cues
on foreign fund flows, which have been a key factor hurting the
pair in recent sessions.
* Indian shares retreated from a record-setting rally and as
losses accelerated, with importers rushing in to buy dollars.
* Caution is also seen prevailing ahead of U.S. jobs data due
later in the day.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)