* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3
basis points to 9.04 percent on continued caution ahead of
Friday's bond auction of 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion).
* Traders are concerned about demand at the debt sale since most
bonds on offer are illiquid.
* However, trading is expected to remain subdued ahead of U.S.
non-farm payrolls data later in the day, dealers say.
* Some traders say the 10-year yield may hit 9.25 percent ahead
of the completion of India's general elections, due between
April 7 and May 12, with some buying support coming in at around
9.15 levels in between.
* The 10-year yield is seen in a 9.01-9.10 percent band through
the session.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)