* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 3 basis points to 9.04 percent on continued caution ahead of Friday's bond auction of 160 billion rupees ($2.68 billion). * Traders are concerned about demand at the debt sale since most bonds on offer are illiquid. * However, trading is expected to remain subdued ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day, dealers say. * Some traders say the 10-year yield may hit 9.25 percent ahead of the completion of India's general elections, due between April 7 and May 12, with some buying support coming in at around 9.15 levels in between. * The 10-year yield is seen in a 9.01-9.10 percent band through the session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)